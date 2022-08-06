DeXe Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.24 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. DeXe has a market capitalization of $22.82 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe coin can now be bought for $4.11 or 0.00017672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,239.93 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003636 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00132577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00064072 BTC.

DeXe Coin Profile

DeXe (CRYPTO:DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,555,424 coins. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network.

DeXe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

