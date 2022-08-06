Devro (LON:DVO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.82) target price on shares of Devro in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of DVO opened at GBX 183.60 ($2.25) on Tuesday. Devro has a 12-month low of GBX 163.46 ($2.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 240 ($2.94). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 189.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. The stock has a market cap of £307.44 million and a PE ratio of 1,020.00.

In related news, insider Malcolm Swift purchased 10,023 shares of Devro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £20,046 ($24,563.17).

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

