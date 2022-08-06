Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DVN. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.24.

NYSE DVN opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.94.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

