Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €42.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($43.81) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($51.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €74.00 ($76.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.70 ($58.45) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Deutsche Post stock opened at €41.76 ($43.05) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.81. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($31.46) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($42.60).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.