Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €7.25 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.47) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.75 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €5.70 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.25) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.50 ($7.73) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.22) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of LHA stock opened at €6.73 ($6.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.24 ($5.40) and a one year high of €9.58 ($9.88). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion and a PE ratio of -3.29.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

