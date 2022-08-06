Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $530.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $550.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $532.33 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.63.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,992,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,989. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

