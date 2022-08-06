Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target to €114.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €106.00 ($109.28) to €114.00 ($117.53) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HEINY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Heineken from €92.00 ($94.85) to €93.00 ($95.88) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($97.94) to €98.00 ($101.03) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($123.71) to €125.00 ($128.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Heineken from €104.50 ($107.73) to €105.60 ($108.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($123.71) to €121.00 ($124.74) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.09.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1973 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

