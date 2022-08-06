Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €64.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €66.00 ($68.04) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($60.82) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($76.29) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

ETR SHL opened at €51.20 ($52.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.38. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €43.20 ($44.54) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($69.75). The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

