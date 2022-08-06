Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Grenke (ETR:GLJ) a €34.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.05) price objective on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.55) price objective on shares of Grenke in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €35.30 ($36.39) price objective on shares of Grenke in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

ETR:GLJ opened at €26.68 ($27.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 12.93. Grenke has a fifty-two week low of €20.98 ($21.63) and a fifty-two week high of €38.66 ($39.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.11, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.93.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

