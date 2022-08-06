Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives GBX 3,407 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLNGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,407 ($41.75).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,506 ($30.71) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($33.70) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.31) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,600 ($44.11) to GBX 4,200 ($51.46) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

DLN stock opened at GBX 2,762 ($33.84) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,791.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,019.35. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,554 ($31.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,850 ($47.18). The firm has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

