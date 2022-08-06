Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.25 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 30.24%. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Deluxe updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Deluxe stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.57. 256,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,457. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 90.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 52.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,707,000 after buying an additional 47,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 73.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

