Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%.
Delta Apparel Stock Down 8.7 %
DLA stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $153.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.61.
Insider Activity at Delta Apparel
In other Delta Apparel news, Director A Alexander Taylor II purchased 1,000 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $28,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,639.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Delta Apparel Company Profile
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delta Apparel (DLA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.