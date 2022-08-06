Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

Delta Apparel Stock Down 8.7 %

DLA stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $153.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Insider Activity at Delta Apparel

In other Delta Apparel news, Director A Alexander Taylor II purchased 1,000 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $28,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,639.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Delta Apparel Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.