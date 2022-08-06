Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Increased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $343.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.02 and its 200-day moving average is $364.75. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

