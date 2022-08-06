Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Upgraded by JMP Securities to “Outperform”

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

DCPH stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.99% and a negative return on equity of 79.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.