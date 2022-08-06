Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Upgraded by JMP Securities to “Outperform”

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.
DCPH stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.99% and a negative return on equity of 79.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.
