Decentr Hits Market Cap of $2.22 Million (DEC)

Decentr (DEC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Decentr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Decentr has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $126,211.00 worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentr has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentr alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,222.69 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00174105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00132310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00033593 BTC.

Decentr Coin Profile

DEC is a 240000000 coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,768,533 coins. Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentr’s official website is decentr.net.

Decentr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Darico Coin is a utility token that’s been designed specifically to empower people by providing them with professional and user-friendly investment tools that enable holders to make informed cryptocurrency investment decisions. Holders of Darico Coin will receive exclusive access to the entire Darico ecosystem, including the wallet, terminal, liquidity pool, Index Fund, debit card, and exchange. The Darico ecosystem solves the information challenge by giving DEC holders the tools they need to access trusted sources of information. Because Darico constantly surveys and analyses the crypto landscape, its users will be assured that they’re receiving the best possible and most timely information available. Darico users will also gain access to its unique range of products that make up its ecosystem; the Darico wallet, terminal, index fund, debit card and exchanges. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.