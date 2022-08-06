Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Jeremy Bender Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,923,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Jeremy Bender sold 1,795 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $35,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jeremy Bender sold 857 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $17,140.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Jeremy Bender sold 1,746 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,920.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAWN. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $162,832,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

