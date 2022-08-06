David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,032,941.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $113.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,367,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,981. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average of $121.67. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11,329,000.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.20.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

