Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 9,693 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,693 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,378.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,877.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Datadog Stock Up 2.5 %

DDOG stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.67. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after acquiring an additional 360,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 410,717 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168,230 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

