Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,172,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.14. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $412,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,880,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $412,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,880,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,517. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after acquiring an additional 221,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,196,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,485,000 after acquiring an additional 211,605 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.7% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 295,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 42.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 419,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 124,424 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

