Cypress Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.4% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 9.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 71,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 915,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,884,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Comcast by 813.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 163,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 145,838 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast Stock Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

CMCSA stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.