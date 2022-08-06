Cypress Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $14,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.7 %

MRK stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.38. The company has a market capitalization of $221.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

