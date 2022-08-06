Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $3,404.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $45.16 or 0.00194385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005754 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.41 or 0.00557065 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.