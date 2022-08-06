Culp (NYSE:CULP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Culp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Culp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $4.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Culp

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Culp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $56.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Culp will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Culp news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly acquired 17,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $80,109.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,685.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CULP. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Culp during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Culp during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Culp by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Further Reading

