Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. Cubiex Power has a total market cap of $2,844.34 and $2.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex Power coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cubiex Power has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 239.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00624654 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015098 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cubiex Power Profile
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.
Buying and Selling Cubiex Power
Receive News & Updates for Cubiex Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cubiex Power and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.