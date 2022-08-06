Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cryoport updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Cryoport Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.40. 482,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.98. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,560 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cryoport

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Further Reading

