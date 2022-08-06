Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cryoport updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Cryoport Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.40. 482,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.98. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47.
Institutional Trading of Cryoport
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,560 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Cryoport
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.
