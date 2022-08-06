Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.61. 3,322,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,206. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average of $70.77. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global cut Crocs to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Crocs by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Crocs by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Crocs by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Crocs by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 31.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

