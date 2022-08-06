Credit Suisse Group Trims Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Target Price to $49.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TAP. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP stock opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.