CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 25.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $105,118.52 and $1,036.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

