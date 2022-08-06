Craig Hallum Trims Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Target Price to $35.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $64.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRNS. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.25.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.