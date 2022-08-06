Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $109.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day moving average is $108.45. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $149.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,205,000 after purchasing an additional 309,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,868,000 after purchasing an additional 155,837 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after acquiring an additional 110,364 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,810,000 after acquiring an additional 95,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.