Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.76) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($81.44) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.55) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.55) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €33.14 ($34.16) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. Covestro has a 1-year low of €30.73 ($31.68) and a 1-year high of €60.24 ($62.10). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

