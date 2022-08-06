Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.55) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on 1COV. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($57.73) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Price Performance

ETR 1COV opened at €33.14 ($34.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 3.90. Covestro has a one year low of €30.73 ($31.68) and a one year high of €60.24 ($62.10). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.