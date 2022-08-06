COVA Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (COVA) traded 96.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, COVA has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One COVA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $69,262.11 and approximately $22.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,143.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00132787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067844 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken.

COVA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

