Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,365 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,847,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,191. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.