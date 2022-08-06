Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CORT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

CORT traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. 574,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $7,353,183.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,218 shares in the company, valued at $66,678,986.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,780 shares of company stock worth $9,889,303 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 36,251 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,014,000 after purchasing an additional 140,937 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 513,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,451 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

