Contrasting Valaris (NYSE:VAL) and Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY)

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) and Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Valaris has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sauer Energy has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris 3.39% -5.09% -2.05% Sauer Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Valaris and Sauer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Valaris and Sauer Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Sauer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valaris presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.32%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than Sauer Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valaris and Sauer Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.23 billion 2.93 -$4.50 billion $0.61 78.85 Sauer Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sauer Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valaris.

Summary

Valaris beats Sauer Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Sauer Energy

Sauer Energy, Inc. develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications. Sauer Energy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

