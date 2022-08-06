Contrasting New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) & EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy -3.31% -0.09% -0.09% EOG Resources 23.12% 29.77% 17.10%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for New Concept Energy and EOG Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A EOG Resources 0 3 15 1 2.89

EOG Resources has a consensus target price of $142.05, suggesting a potential upside of 32.75%. Given EOG Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Concept Energy and EOG Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $100,000.00 73.39 $70,000.00 $0.02 71.54 EOG Resources $18.64 billion 3.36 $4.66 billion $7.49 14.29

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. EOG Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Concept Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EOG Resources beats New Concept Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas. New Concept Energy, Inc. is a former subsidiary of Arcadian Energy, Inc.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

