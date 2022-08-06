Contrasting Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) & MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and MediWound’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -0.23 -2.68 MediWound $23.76 million 2.58 -$13.55 million ($0.51) -3.63

MediWound has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). MediWound is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mind Medicine (MindMed), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00 MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and MediWound, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus price target of 7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,035.07%. MediWound has a consensus price target of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 285.14%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than MediWound.

Volatility & Risk

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediWound has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and MediWound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -62.00% -57.05% MediWound -64.01% -3,540.43% -59.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of MediWound shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats MediWound on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MediWound

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MW005, which is in phase I/II for the treatment of low-risk basal cell carcinoma. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

