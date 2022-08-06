Constellation (DAG) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

Constellation (DAG) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Constellation coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $138.77 million and $507,623.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Constellation has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,176.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003627 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00132900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067731 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

DAG is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io.

Constellation Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

