ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $92.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $120.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,324,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 145,957 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,986 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after purchasing an additional 99,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.