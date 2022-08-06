Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) CEO Clifford Skelton Buys 47,675 Shares

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 47,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $201,665.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,109,775.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $936.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.65. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.75 million. Conduent had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNDT shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Conduent to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,785,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,011,000 after buying an additional 404,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 547,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 11.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,232,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after buying an additional 418,521 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,810,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 411,422 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

