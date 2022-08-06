Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) CEO Clifford Skelton Buys 47,675 Shares

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 47,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $201,665.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,109,775.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Conduent Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Conduent stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $936.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.65. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.75 million. Conduent had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,785,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,011,000 after buying an additional 404,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 547,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 11.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,232,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after buying an additional 418,521 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,810,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 411,422 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
