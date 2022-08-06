CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Releases Earnings Results

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 145.83%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CommScope Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,425,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,150. CommScope has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Insider Activity at CommScope

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

In related news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht acquired 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,044,273.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 59,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,110,598.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CommScope by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after buying an additional 195,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after buying an additional 710,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 80.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after buying an additional 2,934,775 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

