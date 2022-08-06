Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €8.90 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.18) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.45) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.22) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Warburg Research set a €7.65 ($7.89) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.03) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($11.96) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of CBK stock opened at €7.24 ($7.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion and a PE ratio of 19.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is €7.09 and its 200-day moving average is €7.16. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €5.01 ($5.16) and a 1 year high of €9.51 ($9.81).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

