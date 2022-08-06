Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COLM. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.38.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

COLM opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.37.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also

