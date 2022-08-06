Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.97. 340,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,712. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.14 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,887 shares in the company, valued at $782,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,887 shares in the company, valued at $782,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,120 shares of company stock worth $608,398 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,939,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104,827 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 68,261 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 51,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

