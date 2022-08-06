Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 155.37% and a negative return on equity of 145.22%.

Codiak BioSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CDAK traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. 247,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,813. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $53.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.31. Codiak BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Codiak BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 31.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 668,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 159,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 475.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

