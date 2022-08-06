Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 155.37% and a negative return on equity of 145.22%.
NASDAQ CDAK traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. 247,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,813. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $53.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.31. Codiak BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Codiak BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.
