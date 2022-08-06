Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CCEP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($69.07) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($60.82) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($61.86) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 2.7 %
CCEP traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $62.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
