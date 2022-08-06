Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Clearwater Analytics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CWAN stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. 288,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -229.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky bought 2,201 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $26,389.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,672.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky acquired 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $26,389.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,672.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $28,236.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,131 shares in the company, valued at $397,240.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 547,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,738. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after buying an additional 178,068 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 157,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,870,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

