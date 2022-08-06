Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 3.0 %

Clean Harbors stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.09. The stock had a trading volume of 474,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.94. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLH. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

