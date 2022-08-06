Civilization Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Civilization has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Civilization has a total market cap of $14.95 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,187.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00132896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00033827 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067718 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CIV) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civilization Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

